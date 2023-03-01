Pepperoncini Pot Roast Recipe

News anchor, Kevin Doran stopped by our Twin Cities Live kitchen to make this easy dump and go slow cooker pot roast recipe. It is comfort food with a distinctive taste. It combines chuck roast, carrots, celery, baby potatoes, ranch dressing, au jus, onion soup mix, pepperoncini peppers and juice for maximum flavor! Add your favorite crusty bread to soak up the gravy.

INGREDIENTS

3 lb. Chuck Roast – For extra flavor, brown the beef before cooking it in the slow cooker to keep the juices in.

1 LB. Bag baby carrots.

6 stalks celery — Cut into 1 inch pieces.

1 bag Baby Potatoes — Add more if you have a larger crowd.

1 oz. packet Au Jus Gravy Mix – You can use either regular or low-sodium au jus.

1 oz. packet Buttermilk Ranch Dressing – Pick whatever brand you prefer.

1 oz. packet Onion Soup Mix — Any brand, it takes the guess work out of seasoning.

½ 32 oz. jar Pepperoncini Peppers (about 10) and Juice (1 cup) – Use whole pepperoncini and cut the stems off but leave the seeds. Don’t worry, it won’t make the roast too spicy. And don’t forget to add the juice!

DIRECTIONS

In a slow cooker, put carrots, celery, potatoes on the bottom. Add chuck roast next. Then place pepperoncini on top of the roast, pour juice over and sprinkle au jus gravy mix, buttermilk ranch dressing and onion soup mix over everything. Cook on LOW until the roast is fork-tender, about 6-8 hours. Pull the chuck apart with two forks. Enjoy the flavor!