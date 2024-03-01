To celebrate Peanut Butter Lovers Day, baking instructor Nancy Burgeson makes a cake! #PeanutButterLoversDay

PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE CAKE

This cake can be made with a packaged cake mix or your favorite scratch chocolate cake. This is a 3-layer cake so if you are using a packaged cake mix be sure to use 2 boxes. Listed below is a really tasty scratch cake.

1-3/4 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups granulated sugar

3/4 cup good quality baking cocoa

2-1/4 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

1 cup whole or 2% milk

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1-1/2 tsp vanilla extract

2 large eggs

1/2 cup very hot water (or coffee)

PEANUT BUTTER FROSTING

2 cups salted butter, room temperature

1-1/4 cup creamy peanut butter

9 cups confectionary sugar

6-7 tbsp milk

6 Reese’s, chopped

CHOCOLATE GANACHE AND TOPPING

6 ounces semi-sweet chocolate chips or good baking chocolate

½ cup heavy whipping cream

8 Reese’s, cut in half

crumbled Reese’s

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and prepare three 8-inch cake pans with either non-stick baking spray or shortening and flour. Line bottom of pan only with parchment paper or waxed paper.

Place all dry ingredients in mixing bowl and beat at low speed just until combined.

In another bowl combine milk, oil, vanilla, and eggs, beating until combined.

Add the liquid ingredients to the dry ingredients mixing until smooth.

Slowly add the hot water to the batter and mix at low speed until well mixed scraping down sides of bowl as needed.

Divide the batter between the 3 prepared pans.

Bake for 22-25 minutes, or until toothpick test comes out with a few moist crumbs.

Cool in pans for 10 minutes, remove from pans and cool completely.

Frosting: Cream butter and peanut butter, add about a half of the confectionary sugar and 3 tablespoons of the milk, beating until combined. Add remaining confectionary sugar, beating until fluffy. Add more of the milk if necessary, but be careful not to get the frosting too thin.

Be sure cakes are level for stacking. If not, level tops with a sharp serrated knife.

Place 1st layer of cake onto a cake board or plate. Spread about 1 cup of the frosting onto this layer.

Sprinkle with a small amount of the crumbled Reese’s over the frosting and press into the frosting. Do not use too many pieces of the Reese’s or next layer will not stick to the 1st layer.

Add the next cake layer and repeat with frosting and Reese’s.

Add the final cake layer to the top of the cake.

Carefully frost the sides and top of the cake smoothing as you go creating a nice even frosting.

Set cake aside and make the chocolate ganache. Microwave the whipping cream in heat-proof bowl heating just until it begins to boil; add chocolate chips. Allow to sit for 2-3 minutes, then whisk until smooth. Allow the ganache to firm a bit, about 10 minutes. Pour smoothly over top of cake. Let this firm up slightly in refrigerator prior to decorating the top of cake.

