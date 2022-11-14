Paul’s Succotash

Paul Folger from 5 Eyewitness News creates a succotash dish that turns into a hearty meal. Catch more of Paul’s cooking on his YouTube channel, “Paul’s Plate.”

3 Tbs Butter

1 Medium Onion

2 Ears Corn or a Can

1 Cup Fresh Cherry Tomatoes Halved or Quartered or 1 Can Diced

1 Cup Green Beans Frozen or 1 Can

1 Bell Pepper (red, yellow, orange)

1 Cup or 1 Can Lima Beans

Option 1 Cup of Kielbasa Sausage Pan Fried

Season with Salt and Pepper To Taste

Melt Butter In skillet. Add diced onion. Once translucent add all other ingredients except fresh tomatoes. If using a can put it in with everything else.

Simmer 20 minutes. Add fresh tomatoes at the end just to heat them up. Then add optional fried Kielbasa.