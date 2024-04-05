Pan-seared Salmon – Breva Bar and Grill
Chef Bjorn Thompson from Breva Bar and Grill shows us how to make pan-seared salmon.
Pan-seared Salmon Recipe
6-7 oz skin on salmon
2 T chickpeas
2 T English peas
1 T Garlic butter
1-2 T Bravas Sauce
4 T Tomato Saffron Ragout
* Sear the salmon skin side down in a saute pan with a light neutral oil.
* Warm up the Ragout
* Sear the peas and garbanzos with the garlic butter
* Take the Bravas sauce and spoon onto the plate making a circle or use a squeeze bottle for more control.
* Using a spoon, gather the peas and garbanzos and place inside the circle of Bravas sauce, use caution to leave the excess cooked garlic butter in the pan.
* Spoon the Ragout into the center of the pea mixture.
* Once the salmon has reached the desired temperature, let it rest for 2 minutes or so, then place it on top in the center of the plate.
* Garnish with fresh herbs or lemon wedges.