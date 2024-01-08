Owamni’s New Tasting Menu

Chef Sean Sherman, a James Beard award-winning chef and co-owner of Owamni Restaurant, introduces us to their new tasting menu. Click here to pre-purchase tickets to New Waniyetu Tasting Menu, a 13 course meal.

Owamni’s Cedar Sumac Tea

8 cups water

1 cup maple syrup

6 tablespoons sumac

4 sprigs sage

8 sprigs cedar

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1/4 Teaspoon kosher salt

Bring water to a boil and turn off heat. Mix in salt, maple syrup, apple cider vinegar and thoroughly mix. Then add the rest of the ingredients and allow to steep for 10 minutes.

