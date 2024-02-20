Overnight Breakfast Recipes

Teena Anderson, owner of Anoka Meat & Sausage and the creator of Sweet Tee’s Kitchen on Facebook, shares a couple breakfast recipes you can make the night before and pop in the oven in the morning.

Mention Twin Cities Live when you purchase a pack of breakfast sausage at Anoka Meat & Sausage and get a pack for free.

Overnight Crème Brulee French Toast

¾ cup butter

1 ½ cup firmly packed brown sugar

3 tablespoons corn syrup

1 loaf French bread, sliced 1-inch thick

1 tsp vanilla

6 eggs

2 cups half and half

2 cups milk

1/3 cup sugar

½ tsp salt

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon Grand Marnier or Disaronno

Powdered sugar for topping

Sea salt or Kosher salt flakes for topping

Steps:

Lightly butter a 9×13 inch baking dish and set aside. Melt the butter and brown sugar with the corn syrup in a small saucepan over medium heat; stir until smooth and bubbly. Pour the mixture into a prepared dish. Arrange the bread slivces on top in two overlapping rows. In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, half & half, mil, vanilla, sugar, salt and liqueur until well combined. Pour evenly over the bread. Cover with foil and chill for at least 8 hours or overnight. Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees. Bake until set in the center, about 45 minutes. Uncover and bake an additional 15 minutes – until golden brown. Dust with powdered sugar and sea salt. Serve with sauce from the dish.

Overnight Crème Brulee French Toast ¾ cup butter

1 ½ cup firmly packed brown sugar

3 tablespoons corn syrup

1 loaf French bread, sliced 1-inch thick

1 tsp vanilla

6 eggs

2 cups half and half

2 cups milk

1/3 cup sugar

½ tsp salt

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon Grand Marnier or Disaronno

Powdered sugar for topping

Sea salt or Kosher salt flakes for topping Steps: Lightly butter a 9×13 inch baking dish and set aside. Melt the butter and brown sugar with the corn syrup in a small saucepan over medium heat; stir until smooth and bubbly. Pour the mixture into a prepared dish. Arrange the bread slivces on top in two overlapping rows. In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, half & half, mil, vanilla, sugar, salt and liqueur until well combined. Pour evenly over the bread. Cover with foil and chill for at least 8 hours or overnight. Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees. Bake until set in the center, about 45 minutes. Uncover and bake an additional 15 minutes – until golden brown. Dust with powdered sugar and sea salt. Serve with sauce from the dish.



Overnight Sausage Egg Bake

8 slices white break, cubed

1 pound jalapeno breakfast sausage from Anoka Meat & Sausage

2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

12 large eggs, lightly beaten

3 cups milk

3 teaspoons Italian seasoning

Salt & Pepper

Place bread cubes in a greased 13×9 inch baking dish; set aside. In a large skillet, cook sausage over medium heat until no longer pink; drain. Spoon sausage over bread. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs, milk and seasonings; pour over casserole. Sprinkle the shredded cheese over the eggs, and then season with salt & pepper. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before baking. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 50-55 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Let stand for 5 minutes before cutting.

Optional: Add onions, mushrooms, and more cheese to your liking.

Overnight Sausage Egg Bake 8 slices white break, cubed

1 pound jalapeno breakfast sausage from Anoka Meat & Sausage

2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

12 large eggs, lightly beaten

3 cups milk

3 teaspoons Italian seasoning

Salt & Pepper Place bread cubes in a greased 13×9 inch baking dish; set aside. In a large skillet, cook sausage over medium heat until no longer pink; drain. Spoon sausage over bread. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs, milk and seasonings; pour over casserole. Sprinkle the shredded cheese over the eggs, and then season with salt & pepper. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before baking. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 50-55 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Let stand for 5 minutes before cutting. Optional: Add onions, mushrooms, and more cheese to your liking.