Overnight Breakfast Recipes
Teena Anderson, owner of Anoka Meat & Sausage and the creator of Sweet Tee’s Kitchen on Facebook, shares a couple breakfast recipes you can make the night before and pop in the oven in the morning.
Mention Twin Cities Live when you purchase a pack of breakfast sausage at Anoka Meat & Sausage and get a pack for free.
Overnight Crème Brulee French Toast
¾ cup butter
1 ½ cup firmly packed brown sugar
3 tablespoons corn syrup
1 loaf French bread, sliced 1-inch thick
1 tsp vanilla
6 eggs
2 cups half and half
2 cups milk
1/3 cup sugar
½ tsp salt
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon Grand Marnier or Disaronno
Powdered sugar for topping
Sea salt or Kosher salt flakes for topping
Steps:
- Lightly butter a 9×13 inch baking dish and set aside. Melt the butter and brown sugar with the corn syrup in a small saucepan over medium heat; stir until smooth and bubbly.
- Pour the mixture into a prepared dish. Arrange the bread slivces on top in two overlapping rows.
- In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, half & half, mil, vanilla, sugar, salt and liqueur until well combined. Pour evenly over the bread. Cover with foil and chill for at least 8 hours or overnight.
- Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees. Bake until set in the center, about 45 minutes. Uncover and bake an additional 15 minutes – until golden brown.
- Dust with powdered sugar and sea salt. Serve with sauce from the dish.
Overnight Sausage Egg Bake
8 slices white break, cubed
1 pound jalapeno breakfast sausage from Anoka Meat & Sausage
2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
12 large eggs, lightly beaten
3 cups milk
3 teaspoons Italian seasoning
Salt & Pepper
- Place bread cubes in a greased 13×9 inch baking dish; set aside. In a large skillet, cook sausage over medium heat until no longer pink; drain. Spoon sausage over bread.
- In a large bowl, whisk the eggs, milk and seasonings; pour over casserole. Sprinkle the shredded cheese over the eggs, and then season with salt & pepper. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
- Remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before baking. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 50-55 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Let stand for 5 minutes before cutting.
Optional: Add onions, mushrooms, and more cheese to your liking.