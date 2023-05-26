Outdoor Feast

Teena Anderson from Anoka Meat and Sausage is live from the TCL patio to share some summer recipes that are perfect for Memorial Day Weekend!

Rhubarb Iced Tea: 6 servings

For the syrup:

4 cups chopped rhubarb

1.5 cups water

4 tablespoons sugar (1 tbsp per cup of rhubarb)

Or 1 cup rhubarb cold soup

For the iced tea:

2 quarts water

10 small black tea packets or 5 large tea bags

Ice

Optional: sliced strawberries

Steps:

To make the rhubarb syrup, combine chopped rhubarb, water,

and sugar in a heavy-bottomed pot. Cook over medium-low heat,

stirring often, until rhubarb has broken into shreds. Let cool while straining. I let it strain over a

glass bowl in a colander. Refrigerate until you add it to the tea. Bring 2 quarts water close to a boil with the tea bags, turn off and let steep for 5 min, then in a

very large pitcher. Let brew for 5 minutes. Cool and refrigerate until chilled. To serve, add all the rhubarb syrup to chilled tea and stir. Slice strawberries for serving.

Dill Pickle Potato Salad: 6 servings

3 pounds small red potatoes (scrubbed)

6 -8 eggs (hard-cooked and diced)

3 large ribs celery (diced)

1/2 cup diced red onion

10-12 baby dill pickle (diced)

1/4 cup sour cream

1/2 cup top the tator with chives

1.5 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

4 teaspoon dijon mustard

1 teaspoon yellow mustard

1 tablespoon fresh dill (or 1/2 tablespoon dried)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon chopped parsley (optional

Rhubarb Ribs:

The secret sauce

1-16 ounce package of frozen rhubarb

4.5 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp minced garlic

6 oz tomato paste

1 large yellow onion chopped

1/2 cup chopped jalapeño

3 tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 cups brown sugar

.5 cup granulated sugar

1 cup maple syrup

3 cup water

2 tbsp worcheshire

2 tbsp dijon

1/4 tsp clove

1 tsp cayennelack pepper, to taste

Rib water

racks of baby back pork ribs, trimmed

1teaspoon coriander seed

1 teaspoon rubbed sage

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon dried oregano

3-4 all spice seeds

3-4 whole cloves

3 bay leaves

3 cloves garlic, peeled

2 teaspoons fine sea salt

For the sauce:

Add the ingredients and cover, bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer over medium low heat for

20 minutes, until rhubarb is tender. Using an emersion blender or food processor blend all the

ingredients to until there are no chunks, you want a thin consistency. Blend the sauce until

smooth. If the sauce seems too thick, blend in some water, one tablespoon at a time.

For the ribs:

Cover the ribs with 4 inches of water. Add the rib water ingredients. Bring to a simmer over

medium heat and cook for about one hour, until ribs are tender. Drain the ribs, discard the liquid

and herbs.

Heat a grill to 350 degrees. Coat the ribs with the Rhubarb Barbeque Sauce. Place the ribs on the

side of the grill without the charcoal so the sauce doesn’t scorch. Turn the ribs often while continuously brushing with barbecue sauce until the ribs are hot and smoky for about 20 minutes. Serve with the

extra sauce.

Watermelon Salsa: 12 servings

1 small seedless watermelon, diced

1 red onion, diced

1 red bell pepper, seeded and diced

1 yellow bell pepper, seeded and diced

2 jalapeños, seeded and diced

1 bunch cilantro, chopped

2 juiced limes

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Steps:

Cut up the watermelon and discard the rhine. Combine all the

ingredients into a large bowl and toss together. Taste with a chip

and adjust salt and pepper as needed. Serve with chips