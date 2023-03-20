One-Pot Sweet Chilli Prawn Pasta

Kevin Doran, 5 Eyewitness News anchor, stops by with a one pot dish for your Monday Night Meal.

prep: 10m

cook: 20m

makes 4 big servings

Ingredients:

1 stick butter

4 green shallots, thinly sliced

4 teaspoons minced garlic

10 oz. Cherry tomatoes

3 tbsp sweet chilli sauce

4 shakes red pepper flakes

1 lb. Spaghetti pasta

1 lb. Peeled, deveined, raw shrimp, tails removed

4 cups chicken stock

Extra virgin olive oil, to drizzle

Chopped fresh parsley leaves

Grated parmesan cheese, as needed

Instructions:

Step 1

Melt the butter in a large, heavy-based saucepan over medium heat until foaming. Add the shallot and garlic. Cook, stirring, for 2 minutes or until softened.

Step 2

Add the tomatoes, chicken stock, sweet chilli sauce and 1 cup water to the pan. Season with salt. Add the spaghetti and increase heat to high. Cook, stirring often so the pasta cooks evenly, for 12 minutes or until the pasta is al dente.

Step 3

Add shrimp to pan and use tongs to toss until combined. Cover and cook for 3 minutes or until prawns change color. Drizzle over oil and sprinkle with parsley. Season with pepper to serve.