One bowl recipes with Robin Asbell

We are diving into summer here on Twin Cities Live, and that means eating delicious food full of veggies and fruit. Vegetarian cookbook author, Robin Asbell, is here with meals that can all go in just one bowl.

You can follow Robin on social media @robinasbell.

Mediterranean Farro Salad

Ingredients

Farro, semi-pearled

Extra virgin olive oil

Red wine vinegar

Honey

Salt

Black pepper

1 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

Cherry tomato, halved

Feta cheese, crumbled

Steps

Rinse the farro in a wire strainer and drain. Bring 3 cups of water to a boil in a medium pot and add the Farro. Return to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and cover. Cook for 20 minutes, then test to see if the grain is tender. Whole, unpearled farro or wheat berries can take 40 minutes to an hour. Drain the cooked farro in a wire mesh strainer and let cool. Transfer to a large bowl. In a cup, stir the olive oil, vinegar, honey, salt, and black pepper, then drizzle over the farro. Add the drained chickpeas, tomatoes, and feta cheese, then toss to mix. Serve immediately, or chill, tightly covered, for up to 3 days.)

Wild Rice and Berry Salad

Ingredients:

Wild rice

Strawberries, hulled and quartered

Fresh lemon juice

Honey

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Extra virgin olive oil

Carrot, shredded

Scallion, sliced

Fresh spearmint, slivered

Fresh lemon zest

Toasted walnuts, coarsely chopped)

Steps

In a food processor, place four small strawberries. Process to puree. Add the lemon juice and honey and process to mix. Add the salt and pepper, replace the lid, and drizzle in the oil with the machine running. Scrape the dressing into a small portable container. Place the cooled wild rice, halved strawberries, scallions, spearmint and lemon zest in a storage tub to transport to the picnic. Put the walnuts in a small container or baggie. Keep refrigerated for up to a day. At serving, drizzle the dressing over the salad and toss, sprinkle with walnuts and serve.)