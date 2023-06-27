One bowl recipes with Robin Asbell
We are diving into summer here on Twin Cities Live, and that means eating delicious food full of veggies and fruit. Vegetarian cookbook author, Robin Asbell, is here with meals that can all go in just one bowl.
You can follow Robin on social media @robinasbell.
Mediterranean Farro Salad
Ingredients
- Farro, semi-pearled
- Extra virgin olive oil
- Red wine vinegar
- Honey
- Salt
- Black pepper
- 1 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- Cherry tomato, halved
- Feta cheese, crumbled
Steps
- Rinse the farro in a wire strainer and drain. Bring 3 cups of water to a boil in a medium pot and add the Farro.
- Return to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and cover.
- Cook for 20 minutes, then test to see if the grain is tender. Whole, unpearled farro or wheat berries can take 40 minutes to an hour.
- Drain the cooked farro in a wire mesh strainer and let cool. Transfer to a large bowl.
- In a cup, stir the olive oil, vinegar, honey, salt, and black pepper, then drizzle over the farro.
- Add the drained chickpeas, tomatoes, and feta cheese, then toss to mix.
- Serve immediately, or chill, tightly covered, for up to 3 days.)
Wild Rice and Berry Salad
Ingredients:
- Wild rice
- Strawberries, hulled and quartered
- Fresh lemon juice
- Honey
- Salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- Extra virgin olive oil
- Carrot, shredded
- Scallion, sliced
- Fresh spearmint, slivered
- Fresh lemon zest
- Toasted walnuts, coarsely chopped)
Steps
- In a food processor, place four small strawberries. Process to puree. Add the lemon juice and honey and process to mix.
- Add the salt and pepper, replace the lid, and drizzle in the oil with the machine running. Scrape the dressing into a small portable container.
- Place the cooled wild rice, halved strawberries, scallions, spearmint and lemon zest in a storage tub to transport to the picnic. Put the walnuts in a small container or baggie.
- Keep refrigerated for up to a day. At serving, drizzle the dressing over the salad and toss, sprinkle with walnuts and serve.)