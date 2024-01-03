No Gym Membership Required

Exercising more is a common resolution for the New Year, but don’t run out and sign up for a gym membership just yet. Fitness expert, Ali Holman from corecamper.com is here to show us a workout that you can do anywhere, for free, for real results!

INSTEAD OF CHEST PRESS MACHINE…try band or towel separators.

INSTEAD OF THE LEG PRESS MACHINE… try band or towel push outs.

INSTEAD OF THE TREADMILL…try towel hill climbers on back or hands.

INSTEAD OF PUSHUPS…try straight plank hand walkouts.

INSTEAD OF SIT-UPS…try plank saws to rows.

INSTEAD OF RECUMBENT BIKE…try 20:10 Tabata intervals.