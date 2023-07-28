New Peanuts exhibit at the Minnesota History Center

Good grief! The Peanuts characters are some of the world’s most beloved cartoons of all time. Now there’s a new exhibit at the Minnesota History Center that gives us a glimpse inside the life and art of the creator, Charles Schulz. TCL reporter Kristin Haubrich has the story.

The Peanuts exhibit will be on display at the Minnesota History Center through June of 2024. If you want to take home a souvenir, the gift shop has a variety of Peanuts shirts and toys.