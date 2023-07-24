National Tequila Day with Mad Capper

By KSTP

We’re celebrating National Tequila Day with Sara Jesperson and Josue Moran Delgado from Stillwater’s own Mad Capper!

TequilOOOOLaLa recipe

  • 1 oz Blanco Tequila
  • 1 oz Empress Gin
  • 1 oz St. Germain
  • 3/4 oz Lemon Juice

To make skinny, remove simple syrup (cut out sugar)

Tequila Lime Queso Dip

A savory melted mix of white cheddar & mozzarella cheese with bursts of flavor from homemade corn salsa, roasted green peppers and fresh herbs. Then add in diced tequila lime marinated shrimp. Garnished with Queso Fresco!