National Tequila Day with Mad Capper
We’re celebrating National Tequila Day with Sara Jesperson and Josue Moran Delgado from Stillwater’s own Mad Capper!
TequilOOOOLaLa recipe
- 1 oz Blanco Tequila
- 1 oz Empress Gin
- 1 oz St. Germain
- 3/4 oz Lemon Juice
To make skinny, remove simple syrup (cut out sugar)
Tequila Lime Queso Dip
A savory melted mix of white cheddar & mozzarella cheese with bursts of flavor from homemade corn salsa, roasted green peppers and fresh herbs. Then add in diced tequila lime marinated shrimp. Garnished with Queso Fresco!