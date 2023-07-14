National Ice Cream Day
In 2021, Bebe Zito was named the best ice cream in Minnesota by Food & Wine Magazine. In celebration of National Ice Cream day on Sunday, July 16th, they are featuring special flavors at each of their three locations.
A portion of the proceeds from the flavors is donated to Appetite for Change.
- Uptown is featuring: “Ice Cream Inception” on July 16.
- Eat Street Crossing is featuring: “Cool Wine Mom” on July 16.
- Malcolm Yards is featuring “Chocolate Cake & Sprinkles” on July 16.
Bebe Zito’s Barbie-themed Hot Dog Summer
Sunday, July 23rd at Malcolm Yards
Featuring: “I’m a Barbie Girl, In a Barbie World”
- Dog fashion show
- Free dog ice cream with donation to All Dog Rescue
- Dogs available for adoption!