Mushroom Wild Rice
Paul Folger from 5 Eyewitness News makes a wild rice dish he adapted from Lundberg Rice.
Ingredients:
1 Cup Wild Rice Blend
2 Cups Chicken Stock
2 Stalks Celery Diced
1 Cup Diced Mushrooms
1 Medium Red Onion Diced
2 Cloves Garlic
3 to 4 Tablespoons Teriyaki Sauce
3 Tablespoons Butter
Directions:
Prepare Rice with Stock–use directions on package. Wild rice usually takes 45 to 60 minutes to cook.
In a nonstick skillet, sauté onion and butter. Then add celery, garlic and sauté. Once the celery cooks add mushrooms and sauté another minute or so and then add teriyaki. Stir and let all the teriyaki cook down a bit. Then add rice and stir. Check seasoning for salt. Sprinkle a little flat parsley and serve.