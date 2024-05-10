Mother’s Day CSA

Sarah Carroll from Greener Pastures tells us about four different CSA’s that would be perfect to gift a mom for Mother’s Day.

Greener Pastures Mother’s Day Regenerative Gift Guide

CSA’s Featured:

Pluck Flower Farm

FARMERS: Rachel & Eric Sannerud + daughter Rosie LOCATION: Milaca, MN WEBSITE: pluckflowerfarm.com SOCIALS: IG @pluckflowers

Laune Bread

BAKERS: Christopher MacLeod & Tiff Singh LOCATION: 3605 EAST LAKE STREET, MINNEAPOLIS, MN 55406 WEBSITE: launebread.com SOCIALS: IG @launebread + FB @launebread

Pettit Pastures

FARMERS: Tim & Alice Pettit along with their son & daughter-in-law Jake and Larissa Pettit LOCATION: 9341 125th Ave, Milaca, MN 56353 WEBSITE: pettitpastures.com SOCIALS: IG @pettitpastures + FB @pettitpastures

Birth of Venus Botanicals