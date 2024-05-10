Mother’s Day CSA
Sarah Carroll from Greener Pastures tells us about four different CSA’s that would be perfect to gift a mom for Mother’s Day.
Greener Pastures Mother’s Day Regenerative Gift Guide
CSA’s Featured:
Pluck Flower Farm
- FARMERS: Rachel & Eric Sannerud + daughter Rosie
- LOCATION: Milaca, MN
- WEBSITE: pluckflowerfarm.com
- SOCIALS: IG @pluckflowers
Laune Bread
- BAKERS: Christopher MacLeod & Tiff Singh
- LOCATION: 3605 EAST LAKE STREET, MINNEAPOLIS, MN 55406
- WEBSITE: launebread.com
- SOCIALS: IG @launebread + FB @launebread
Pettit Pastures
- FARMERS: Tim & Alice Pettit along with their son & daughter-in-law Jake and Larissa Pettit
- LOCATION: 9341 125th Ave, Milaca, MN 56353
- WEBSITE: pettitpastures.com
- SOCIALS: IG @pettitpastures + FB @pettitpastures
Birth of Venus Botanicals
- MAKER: Autumn Dahlia Eklund
- LOCATION: SouthMinneapolis
- WEBSITE: birthofvenus.life
- SOCIALS: IG @birthofvenusbotanicals