Monday Night Meal: Chicken Tacos & Soup

If a super simple Mexican food dinner sounds good to you, you’ll love this even more. Program Director Mandy Tadych shows us her 2-for-1 dinner idea…Chicken Ranch Tacos and Chicken Enchilada Soup. (Originally aired Feb. 15, 2021)

Slow Cooker Chicken Ranch Tacos

2-3 lbs Chicken thighs

¾ of Ranch Seasoning packet

¾ cup of Orange Juice

½ jar of Salsa

Cook on low for 6-7 hours on high for 3-4 hours.

Serve with cilantro, avocados, tomatoes, lettuce, hot sauce, and Ranch Crema*

*Ranch Crema

¼ of Ranch Seasoning packet

1 cup of Sour cream

Juice of 1 lime

Hot sauce to taste

Splash of cream or milk

Chicken Enchilada Soup

1-1.5 lbs of cooked chicken

Shore Lunch Tortilla Soup

7 cups Water

1 can Rotel Tomatoes

1 can Black Beans – drained and rinsed

½ small block Velveeta

Bring the water and soup mix to a boil, add chicken, tomatoes and beans. Return to boil. Turn down heat and let simmer for 20 minutes. Add cheese in cubes and let cook for 10 more minutes. Serve with fresh cilantro and avocado.