Monday Night Meal: Chicken Tacos & Soup
If a super simple Mexican food dinner sounds good to you, you’ll love this even more. Program Director Mandy Tadych shows us her 2-for-1 dinner idea…Chicken Ranch Tacos and Chicken Enchilada Soup. (Originally aired Feb. 15, 2021)
Slow Cooker Chicken Ranch Tacos
2-3 lbs Chicken thighs
¾ of Ranch Seasoning packet
¾ cup of Orange Juice
½ jar of Salsa
Cook on low for 6-7 hours on high for 3-4 hours.
Serve with cilantro, avocados, tomatoes, lettuce, hot sauce, and Ranch Crema*
*Ranch Crema
¼ of Ranch Seasoning packet
1 cup of Sour cream
Juice of 1 lime
Hot sauce to taste
Splash of cream or milk
Chicken Enchilada Soup
1-1.5 lbs of cooked chicken
Shore Lunch Tortilla Soup
7 cups Water
1 can Rotel Tomatoes
1 can Black Beans – drained and rinsed
½ small block Velveeta
Bring the water and soup mix to a boil, add chicken, tomatoes and beans. Return to boil. Turn down heat and let simmer for 20 minutes. Add cheese in cubes and let cook for 10 more minutes. Serve with fresh cilantro and avocado.