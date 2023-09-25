Monday Night Meal: Apple Recipes
It’s definitely apple season and they aren’t just for snacking. Rachael Perron with Kowalski’s Markets shares a couple recipes for using apples in your main dish for some tasty Monday Night Meals presented by Nordic Ware Factory Store.
SAUTÉED APPLES
SERVES 4
3 tbsp. Kowalski’s Unsalted Butter
4 Fuji apples, peeled and cored, cut into about 8 wedges each
⅓ cup brown sugar
1 pinch cinnamon
1 pinch kosher salt
½ cup Kowalski’s Minnesota Grown Apple Cider
- In a large sauté pan, melt butter over medium heat; stir in apples.
- Stir in brown sugar, cinnamon and salt. Cook for 10 min., stirring occasionally.
- Add apple cider; continue cooking until liquid is reduced by ½ (about 5 min.).
ROASTED PORK SHOULDER WITH SAUTÉED APPLES
SERVES 8
2 tbsp. Kowalski’s Signature Northwoods Grill Seasoning (from the Meat Department)
¼ cup Dijon mustard, divided
3-4 lb. Kowalski’s Naturally Raised Pork Shoulder
2 tbsp. Kowalski’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1 cup dry white wine, divided
1 cup Stonewall Kitchen Roasted Apple Grille Sauce (from the Deli Department)
– finely chopped fresh rosemary, sage and thyme, to taste
1 recipe Sautéed Apples
– fresh pomegranate seeds
In a small mixing bowl, stir together seasoning and 3 tbsp. mustard; rub mixture evenly over pork. Place in an extra-large bowl; cover and refrigerate for 8-24 hrs. In a Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat until hot but not smoking. Add pork; cook, turning frequently, until browned on all sides (about 10 min.). Add ½ of the wine to the pan; cook, covered, in a preheated 350° oven until pork is very tender (about 45 min. per lb.). Remove pork from the pan; let rest on a carving board, covered with foil. Place the pan on the stovetop over medium-high heat; add remaining wine and mustard. Bring to a boil, scraping up brown bits from the bottom of the pan. Strain sauce and return to pan; add grille sauce and cook until mixture is reduced by ½. Remove pan from the heat; season with fresh herbs to taste. Coarsely chop or pull pork into large hunks. Place Sautéed Apples on a serving platter next to hunks of pork. Drizzle pork with sauce from the pan; garnish platter with pomegranate seeds.
ROASTED ROOT VEGETABLES WITH APPLES
SERVES 6
2 cups Kowalski’s Apple Cider
½ cup semisweet white wine (such as gewürztraminer or riesling)
2 tbsp. Kowalski’s Unsalted Butter
1 ¼ lbs. parsnips, peeled and sliced ½” thick
1 ¼ lbs. carrots, peeled and sliced ½” thick
1 ¼ lbs. rutabagas, peeled and sliced ½” thick
1 lb. apples, peeled and sliced ½” thick
– kosher salt and freshly ground Kowalski’s Black Peppercorn, to taste- fresh herbs (such as rosemary or thyme), for garnish
- Preheat oven to 425°.
- Add cider and wine to a large saucepan; bring to a boil over medium-high heat.
- Reduce heat sufficiently to maintain a high simmer; cook until reduced to ½ cup (about 20 min.).
- Remove from heat; whisk in butter.
- Toss vegetables and apples with cider reduction; season with salt and pepper.
- Pour onto 2 large rimmed baking sheets lined with parchment paper; roast vegetables in preheated oven until tender and dark golden-brown (35-40 min.).
- Garnish with herbs.
