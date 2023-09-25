Monday Night Meal: Apple Recipes

Monday Night Meal with Rachael Perron

It’s definitely apple season and they aren’t just for snacking. Rachael Perron with Kowalski’s Markets shares a couple recipes for using apples in your main dish for some tasty Monday Night Meals presented by Nordic Ware Factory Store.

Kowalski’s is celebrating their 40th Anniversary with a huge company wide event on Saturday 9/30 to thank their customers. Join them at any of their store locations for a ton of features, samples, giveaways and prize drawings from 10-4. For more information, click here.

SAUTÉED APPLES

SERVES 4

3 tbsp. Kowalski’s Unsalted Butter

4 Fuji apples, peeled and cored, cut into about 8 wedges each

⅓ cup brown sugar

1 pinch cinnamon

1 pinch kosher salt

½ cup Kowalski’s Minnesota Grown Apple Cider

In a large sauté pan, melt butter over medium heat; stir in apples. Stir in brown sugar, cinnamon and salt. Cook for 10 min., stirring occasionally. Add apple cider; continue cooking until liquid is reduced by ½ (about 5 min.).

ROASTED PORK SHOULDER WITH SAUTÉED APPLES

SERVES 8

2 tbsp. Kowalski’s Signature Northwoods Grill Seasoning (from the Meat Department)

¼ cup Dijon mustard, divided

3-4 lb. Kowalski’s Naturally Raised Pork Shoulder

2 tbsp. Kowalski’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 cup dry white wine, divided

1 cup Stonewall Kitchen Roasted Apple Grille Sauce (from the Deli Department)

– finely chopped fresh rosemary, sage and thyme, to taste

1 recipe Sautéed Apples

– fresh pomegranate seeds

In a small mixing bowl, stir together seasoning and 3 tbsp. mustard; rub mixture evenly over pork. Place in an extra-large bowl; cover and refrigerate for 8-24 hrs. In a Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat until hot but not smoking. Add pork; cook, turning frequently, until browned on all sides (about 10 min.). Add ½ of the wine to the pan; cook, covered, in a preheated 350° oven until pork is very tender (about 45 min. per lb.). Remove pork from the pan; let rest on a carving board, covered with foil. Place the pan on the stovetop over medium-high heat; add remaining wine and mustard. Bring to a boil, scraping up brown bits from the bottom of the pan. Strain sauce and return to pan; add grille sauce and cook until mixture is reduced by ½. Remove pan from the heat; season with fresh herbs to taste. Coarsely chop or pull pork into large hunks. Place Sautéed Apples on a serving platter next to hunks of pork. Drizzle pork with sauce from the pan; garnish platter with pomegranate seeds.

ROASTED ROOT VEGETABLES WITH APPLES

SERVES 6



2 cups Kowalski’s Apple Cider

½ cup semisweet white wine (such as gewürztraminer or riesling)

2 tbsp. Kowalski’s Unsalted Butter

1 ¼ lbs. parsnips, peeled and sliced ½” thick

1 ¼ lbs. carrots, peeled and sliced ½” thick

1 ¼ lbs. rutabagas, peeled and sliced ½” thick

1 lb. apples, peeled and sliced ½” thick

– kosher salt and freshly ground Kowalski’s Black Peppercorn, to taste- fresh herbs (such as rosemary or thyme), for garnish

Preheat oven to 425°. Add cider and wine to a large saucepan; bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat sufficiently to maintain a high simmer; cook until reduced to ½ cup (about 20 min.). Remove from heat; whisk in butter. Toss vegetables and apples with cider reduction; season with salt and pepper. Pour onto 2 large rimmed baking sheets lined with parchment paper; roast vegetables in preheated oven until tender and dark golden-brown (35-40 min.). Garnish with herbs.

