MN Beef Council – Burger Month
Ashley Wulf from the MN Beef Council shares three top notch burger recipes. She also spotlights the winner of the MN Beef Council’s Best Burger in Minnesota Bracket.
Thai Burgers Recipe
Ingredients:
- 1 pound Ground Beef
- 1 cup shredded Napa cabbage
- 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice, divided
- 1/2 cup chopped green onions
- 1 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1 teaspoon hot chili sauce
- 1 tablespoon creamy peanut butter
- 1 tablespoon hoisin sauce
- 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
- 4 whole wheat or white hamburger buns, split
Directions:
- Combine cabbage and 1 tablespoon lime juice in medium bowl; set aside.
- Combine Ground Beef, green onion, ginger and chili sauce in medium bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch-thick patties.
- Heat nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place patties in skillet; cook 10 to 12 minutes until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.
- Meanwhile, combine peanut butter, hoisin sauce, remaining 1 tablespoon lime juice and sesame oil in small bowl. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.
- Place 1 burger on bottom half of each bun; top evenly with peanut butter mixture and cabbage mixture. Close sandwiches.
Ashley’s Tips:
- Hot chili sauce, an Asian condiment made from red chilies, garlic and vinegar, imparts a tangy, spicy heat to dishes. Hot chili sauce is available in Asian markets and the Asian section of most supermarkets.
- When choosing ground beef, higher fat content will provide more flavor and juiciness (i.e. 85% lean 15% fat).
- The beef patties can be grilled instead of skillet cooked if desired.
- When forming patties, place an indentation in the middle to help keep the patty flat as it cooks.
- It’s not a good idea to cut into a steak or burger to see if it’s done. You’ll lose juices and risk drying out the meat. Instead, rely on your thermometer to tell you when it’s done (160°F).
Cheeseburger Sliders Recipe
Ingredients:
Cheeseburgers:
- 2 lbs. lean ground beef
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 teaspoons ground black pepper
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
- ½ white onion, diced
- 12 slider-sized Hawaiian rolls (1 package)
- 6-12 slices of cheese
Glaze:
- ¼ cup unsalted butter
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 Tablespoons brown sugar
- 3 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- 2 Tablespoons Dijon mustard
- ½ Tablespoon sesame seeds
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Combine the beef and spices in a bowl. (2 pounds lean ground beef, 2 teaspoons garlic powder, 1 teaspoon kosher salt, 2 teaspoons ground black pepper)
- Press the beef into the bottom of a 9×13-inch baking dish into a flat and even layer.
- Bake for 20 minutes. Drain the liquid and set aside.
- In a large skillet set over medium-high heat add the olive oil. Add in the diced onion and stir to coat. Cook until onion is translucent and fragrant. Drain excess oil fully and set aside.
- Slice the rolls in half lengthwise. Place the bottom half in the same baking dish.
- Top the bottom half of the rolls with the cooked beef, then the onions, then slices of cheese in a single layer. Top with the top half of the rolls.
- In a small bowl combine the melted butter and all other ingredients for the butter topping.
- Brush the tops of the rolls with melted butter mixture and sprinkle the sesame seeds on top.
- Bake for an additional 20 minutes, or until the bread is toasted and the cheese is melty.
- Slice into individual sliders and serve hot. Enjoy!
Ashley’s/The Cookie Rookie’s Tips:
- Draining the liquid from the beef is important to prevent sogginess of the bread.
- The sesame butter is optional though it helps to keep the bread from getting dry. Alternatively, you can tent the dish with foil to keep the tops from burning.
- Choose any cheese you’d like – cheddar, pepper jack, provolone, etc.
- Feel free to add any burger toppings of your choosing at the end.
Smashburgers with Onions Recipe
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 1 cup thinly sliced shallots
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh thyme
- 8 slices American cheese
- 1/2 cup Japanese-style mayonnaise
- 1 teaspoon granulated onion
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 4 hamburger buns, split, toasted
- 1 cup shredded lettuce
- Pickled Vegetables (optional)
Directions:
- Heat griddle flat top or large cast-iron skillet over medium heat until hot. Meanwhile, divide beef evenly into eight portions. Lightly shape into loose balls. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.
- Evenly place half of balls on griddle; cook 1 to 2 minutes or until bottoms are browned and crispy. Place 1/2 tablespoon butter, 2 tablespoons shallots, 1/4 teaspoon minced garlic and a pinch of thyme next to each ball.
- Turn balls onto shallot mixture, smashing into thin patties with a spatula or burger press. Cook 1 to 2 minutes until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F. Remove from griddle; keep warm. Repeat with remaining beef.
- Top patties with cheese slice; stack 2 patties together.
- In small bowl, combine mayonnaise, granulated onion and garlic powder.
- Spread garlic mayonnaise on buns. Evenly place lettuce on bottom buns; top with double patties, pickled vegetables, if desired, and top halves of buns.
Ashley’s Tips:
- Instead of a bun, omit the shallots and instead, slice a large onion into thick slices. Cook onion on both sides and use that as your bun to replicate the viral onion burger!
- Video for reference: https://www.instagram.com/p/C51HmLBCeOR/
- As with all of these recipes, feel free to customize with creative burger toppings!