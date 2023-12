For 25 years, Miss Richfield 1981 has performed a holiday show to sell out crowds. And for the first time, she stopped by Twin Cities Live to chat with Elizabeth and Ben on how she celebrates the holidays in a first-ring suburb.

Most of Miss Richfield 1981’s holiday shows, “Bad Advice for Christmas”, are sold out. However, tickets remain for the 2 P.M. performance on Saturday, December 9. You can purchase them online here.