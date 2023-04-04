Miso Glazed Tofu

By KSTP

Chef Daniel Green joins Ben and Tatum with a delicious tofu recipe. Look below for recipe.

Miso-Glazed Tofu with Japanese Eggplant and Edamame

Ingredients:

  • 100g firm tofu cubed
  • 2 spring onions finely chopped
  • 20g shelled edamame
  • 50g-70g cubed Japanese eggplant
  • Cilantro to garnish
  • Miso Paste
  • 1 tbsp. white miso
  • 1 tbsp. mirin
  • 1 tsp. maple syrup
  • 1 clove crush garlic
  • 1 tsp. sesame oil
  • 1 tsp. finely grated ginger
  • Pomegranate seeds to garnish

Mix well

Directions:

  • Cook eggplant in a wok in oil until browned and soft, add a little miso, let it brown and set aside
  • Toss tofu in some miso, cook on high heat until golden, serve over the eggplant, top with cilantro and scatter edamame around the plate.
  • Drizzle a few circles of miso paste on the plate and add some pomegranate seeds