Miso Glazed Tofu
Chef Daniel Green joins Ben and Tatum with a delicious tofu recipe. Look below for recipe.
Miso-Glazed Tofu with Japanese Eggplant and Edamame
Ingredients:
- 100g firm tofu cubed
- 2 spring onions finely chopped
- 20g shelled edamame
- 50g-70g cubed Japanese eggplant
- Cilantro to garnish
- Miso Paste
- 1 tbsp. white miso
- 1 tbsp. mirin
- 1 tsp. maple syrup
- 1 clove crush garlic
- 1 tsp. sesame oil
- 1 tsp. finely grated ginger
- Pomegranate seeds to garnish
Mix well
Directions:
- Cook eggplant in a wok in oil until browned and soft, add a little miso, let it brown and set aside
- Toss tofu in some miso, cook on high heat until golden, serve over the eggplant, top with cilantro and scatter edamame around the plate.
- Drizzle a few circles of miso paste on the plate and add some pomegranate seeds