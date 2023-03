Elizabeth heads into the kitchen of the Idea Home at the Minneapolis Home + Garden Show. Rusco Kitchen Remodelers, a division of Minnesota Rusco, is the sponsor of the kitchen in the Idea Home.

Some of the trends you’ll see in this year’s idea home kitchen include raw woods, matte blacks, and neutral color tones.

The Minneapolis Home + Garden show is running today through Sunday at the Minneapolis Convention Center. For more information, click here.