Starting Friday, U.S. Bank will turn into a one-stop shop for those tackling home improvement projects for the Minneapolis Home + Remodeling Show. The show will run all weekend and will feature more than 150 exhibitors all in one place.

Kevin O’Connor, the host of This Old House on PBS, will be at the U.S. Bank main stage at 3pm on Friday and 1pm on Saturday. He joins us to talk about This Old House as well as common questions he receives about home improvement.