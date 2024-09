We met Patriotic Kenny three years ago. His foundation, the Patriotic Kenny Foundation, raises money to give mobility scooters to veterans across the country. The owner of the coffee shop in Lake Elmo where Kelli met Kenny first is Bruce and Mara Peacock. Bruce is currently riding 1500 miles to raise money for the Patriotic Kenny Foundation. Kelli chatted with Bruce to find out how things were going.

Click here to donate to this cause.