Meditation at Home
Kelly Smith, host of the podcast Mindful in Minutes and founder of Yoga for You, shares everything you need to start your own medication practice at home.
- Mindful in Minutes Soul Guidance meditation deck – this just launched last month!
- Designed to help people connect to their soul space and interpret the whispers of the soul
- Gemstone mala
- This is a tool to count repetitions for mantra meditation
- Buckwheat meditation cushion
- An affordable meditation cushion, great piece to invest in as a beginner
- Oura ring (meditation w/ bio feedback)
- This is more of a splurge item, great for those looking to take their meditation and self-care practice to the next level
- Palo Santo
- A energy/aura cleansing tool from the Amazon which means sacred wood
- Ora raw cacao
- Raw cacao is a direct line to the heart center and is perfect for setting intention and opening your heart to new abilities
