Meditation at Home

By KSTP

Kelly Smith, host of the podcast Mindful in Minutes and founder of Yoga for You, shares everything you need to start your own medication practice at home.

  • Mindful in Minutes Soul Guidance meditation deck – this just launched last month!
    • Designed to help people connect to their soul space and interpret the whispers of the soul
  • Gemstone mala
    • This is a tool to count repetitions for mantra meditation
  • Buckwheat meditation cushion
    • An affordable meditation cushion, great piece to invest in as a beginner
  • Oura ring (meditation w/ bio feedback)
    • This is more of a splurge item, great for those looking to take their meditation and self-care practice to the next level
  • Palo Santo
    • A energy/aura cleansing tool from the Amazon which means sacred wood
  • Ora raw cacao
    • Raw cacao is a direct line to the heart center and is perfect for setting intention and opening your heart to new abilities

