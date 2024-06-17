Meatball Sliders – Monday Night Meal
Lisa Arnason from 2 Hungry Daughters give us her recipe for fast and delicious meatball sliders. Monday Night Meal is presented by Nordic Ware.
Meatball Sliders Recipe
Ingredients:
For the meatballs if making your own:
1 egg
¼ cup panko breadcrumbs
½ lb pork
½ lb spicy sausage
2 tsp Garlic, minced
2 tsp Italian seasoning
2 Tbsp Butter
12 Kings Hawaiian rolls
¼ cup Marinara sauce
5-6 slices Mozzarella cheese
Parmesan Cheese
Parsley for garnish
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 275 degrees.
- Make the meatballs – mix together the spicy sausage, pork, panko bread crumbs, and egg. Roll into balls and place in the oven to cook for 20 minutes. Set aside once cooked.
- Turn oven up to 400 degrees.
- Spray a 9×9 baking dish with non-stick cooking spray and place your Kings Hawaiian Buns in the dish.
- Cut holes int the center of each bun.
- Melt butter and mix in garlic and Italian seasoning.
- Coat buns with butter mixture, making sur to cover the insides too.
- Place rolls in the oven and bake for 5 minutes.
- Remove from oven and fill each hole with marinara sauce.
- Next, add a piece of Mozzarella cheese into the hole and 1 meatball to each roll.
- Sprinkle on parmesan cheese and top with another small piece of cheese.
- Place back into the oven and bake for another 5-7 minutes.
- Take out and drizzle extra marinara sauce on top, if you like it saucy!