Lisa Arnason from 2 Hungry Daughters give us her recipe for fast and delicious meatball sliders. Monday Night Meal is presented by Nordic Ware.

Meatball Sliders Recipe

Ingredients:

For the meatballs if making your own:

1 egg

¼ cup panko breadcrumbs

½ lb pork

½ lb spicy sausage

2 tsp Garlic, minced

2 tsp Italian seasoning

2 Tbsp Butter

12 Kings Hawaiian rolls

¼ cup Marinara sauce

5-6 slices Mozzarella cheese

Parmesan Cheese

Parsley for garnish

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 275 degrees. Make the meatballs – mix together the spicy sausage, pork, panko bread crumbs, and egg. Roll into balls and place in the oven to cook for 20 minutes. Set aside once cooked. Turn oven up to 400 degrees. Spray a 9×9 baking dish with non-stick cooking spray and place your Kings Hawaiian Buns in the dish. Cut holes int the center of each bun. Melt butter and mix in garlic and Italian seasoning. Coat buns with butter mixture, making sur to cover the insides too. Place rolls in the oven and bake for 5 minutes. Remove from oven and fill each hole with marinara sauce. Next, add a piece of Mozzarella cheese into the hole and 1 meatball to each roll. Sprinkle on parmesan cheese and top with another small piece of cheese. Place back into the oven and bake for another 5-7 minutes. Take out and drizzle extra marinara sauce on top, if you like it saucy!

