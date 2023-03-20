Meals from Oaxaca
Amalia Moreno-Damagaard returned from her trip to Oaxaca, Mexico with some local flavors like Oaxacan cheese, tostadas and Mezcal to share with us.
Recipe: Tostadas and Salsa:
- 4 thin tostadas or 1 tlayuda
- Avocado Salsa
- 1 mashed avocado
- Seasoned with salt
- 2 teaspoons shredded onion
- Cilantro
- Lime to taste
- Guajillo Salsa
- 2-3 dried guajillo chiles, deveined
- 8 small tomatillos, husked
- 2 tablespoons minced garlic
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- Combine all ingredients in a small sauce pan, cover, cook over medium heat for 5 minutes and puree with an immersion or regular blender until smooth.
- Garnishes
- Chapulines
- Agave worms
- Ant eggs
- Oaxaca cheese
- Cilantro sprigs
To see more of Amalia’s travel adventures, follow her on Instagram here.