Meals from Oaxaca

Amalia Moreno-Damagaard returned from her trip to Oaxaca, Mexico with some local flavors like Oaxacan cheese, tostadas and Mezcal to share with us.

Recipe: Tostadas and Salsa:

4 thin tostadas or 1 tlayuda

Avocado Salsa 1 mashed avocado Seasoned with salt 2 teaspoons shredded onion Cilantro Lime to taste



Guajillo Salsa 2-3 dried guajillo chiles, deveined 8 small tomatillos, husked 2 tablespoons minced garlic 1 teaspoon kosher salt Combine all ingredients in a small sauce pan, cover, cook over medium heat for 5 minutes and puree with an immersion or regular blender until smooth.



Garnishes Chapulines Agave worms Ant eggs Oaxaca cheese Cilantro sprigs





