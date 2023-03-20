Meals from Oaxaca

By KSTP

Amalia Moreno-Damagaard returned from her trip to Oaxaca, Mexico with some local flavors like Oaxacan cheese, tostadas and Mezcal to share with us.

Recipe: Tostadas and Salsa:

  • 4 thin tostadas or 1 tlayuda
  • Avocado Salsa
    • 1 mashed avocado
    • Seasoned with salt
    • 2 teaspoons shredded onion
    • Cilantro
    • Lime to taste
  • Guajillo Salsa
    • 2-3 dried guajillo chiles, deveined
    • 8 small tomatillos, husked
    • 2 tablespoons minced garlic
    • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
    • Combine all ingredients in a small sauce pan, cover, cook over medium heat for 5 minutes and puree with an immersion or regular blender until smooth.
  • Garnishes
    • Chapulines
    • Agave worms
    • Ant eggs
    • Oaxaca cheese
    • Cilantro sprigs

