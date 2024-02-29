Martini’s with Drew

The martini has been around for over a century. No one really knows who invented it and there are many ways to make it. Our office mixologist and stand up comedian, Drew Schingen, shows us the three ways he like to have a martini.

Drew emcee’s the Legion of Laughs inside the American Legion Post 98 in St. Paul Park every second Thursday. The next show is March 14th at 7 PM and it’s free!

Martini with a Twist

2 ½ ounces gin

½ ounce dry vermouth

1 dash orange bitters

Lemon twist

Dirty Martini

2 ½ ounces gin

½ ounce dry vermouth

½ ounce olive brine

1 dash orange bitters

Garnish: 2 to 4 olives, lemon twist

Dirty Martini on the Rocks

2 ½ ounces gin

½ ounce dry vermouth

½ ounce olive brine

1 dash orange bitters

Garnish: 2 to 4 olives, lemon twist

