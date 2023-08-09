Marjorie Johnson turns 104!
Minnesota’s very own blue-ribbon baker, Marjorie Johnson, has won countless blue ribbons at county and state fairs. Her cookbook, including her infamous ginger snap recipe, is enjoyed by many. Marjorie’s baking and zesty personality put her in the national spotlight. For years, she appeared on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno and other talk shows. Today, August 9, 2023, Marjorie celebrates her 104th birthday! A few days ago, Ben and Elizabeth stopped by her house to see how she’s doing.