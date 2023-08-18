Make ahead breakfasts

Laurie Crowell, owner of Golden Fig Fine Foods, has some breakfast ideas that you can make ahead of time – making your morning routines a lot less hectic.

Peaches and Cream overnight oats

4 ripe peaches

3 C milk of your choice

1 TB maple syrup

2 tsp vanilla bean paste

½ tsp lemon zest

1 scoop vanilla protein powder

Pinch of salt

3 C rolled oats

3 TB chia seeds

1/3 C plain yogurt

Quarter three peaches, small dice the other

Add quartered peaches, milk, vanilla bean paste, maple syrup, lemon zest, protein powder, salt to blender and buzz up until peaches are smooth.

Pour into large bowl. Add oats, chia seeds and yogurt and stir to combine.

Spoon into jars, cover and let sit overnight/up to 5 days!



Make ahead breakfast burritos

2 TB olive or avocado oil

1 lb breakfast sausage (cooked)

1 C cubed potatoes (cooked potatoes)

1 cup veggies, diced (onions, bell peppers, zucchini, mushrooms, whatever you have!)

8 large eggs

Salt and pepper

2 cups shredded cheese (I like cheddar and Monterey Jack mixed!)

8-10 inch tortilla

Heat oil in pan, sauté veggies until tender. Set aside in large bowl. Add a little more oil to pan, crack in eggs and scramble. Add to bowl with cooked veggies. Add in sausage. Stir and check seasonings.

Warm each tortilla about 10 seconds on the stovetop to make easier to work with.

Spoon filling onto shell, top with cheese.

Fold as tightly as possible. Wrap in parchment and then foil.

To warm up, remove from foil but leave parchment on. Microwave for two -ish minutes or until heated through.

These are so easy and so tasty. I like to use leftover roasted veggies in them. Black beans or chili peppers are a great addition too.