Lobster Gnocchi from “Guy’s Grocery Games”

Josh Hedquist, a winner in an episode of “Guy’s Grocery Games” in June, joins us in studio to make the winning dish. The lobster gnocchi will be available at POTLUCK Food Hall.

Lobster Gnocchi Recipe

Gnocchi

1 pound ricotta cheese

8 oz flour

1 cup parmesan

2 tbl salt

Add ingredients to a bowl mix and knead by hand for 10 minutes until it comes to a nice firm bar.

Wrap in plastic and let rest for 30 minutes.

Then, cut your dough into strips so you can roll them out into half-inch dowels, then cut into little nuggets.

Add the salt in boiling water until floating and then shock them in ice water.

Lobster Butter Sauce

2 oz lobster

3 oz butter

2 tbl chives

.5 cup pasta water

Garnish

.25 cup parmesan

Truffle oil optional