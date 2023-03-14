Lessons in Leadership

Dan Stoltz is the president and CEO of SPIRE Credit Union, was named “Most Admired CEO” by Minneapolis St. Paul Business Journal, and is the head coach for the Twin Cities Dunkers (a group of Twin Cities leaders that recognize the accomplishments of athletes.) He’s learned a few lessons in his leadership role and loves sharing them.

Failure is not fatal

Don’t ever give up

If you don’t ask, the answer is always no

