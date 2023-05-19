Leftover Pork Recipes with MN Pork Board
Registered Dietitian and sports nutrition specialist, Renee Korczak, shares how you can use your leftover pork. You can find more recipes on MN Pork’s website.
Perfect pulled pork
- Season with paprika, black pepper, cayenne, dried thyme, garlic powder, salt
- Rub seasonings evenly over the roast
- Slow cook on low for 6-8 hours or high for 4-5 hours.
- Add your favorite BBQ sauce to finish
Pulled pork apple and cheddar quesadilla
- 3-4 ounces of pulled pork
- Top with diced apples and cheddar cheese
- Put on whole grain tortilla wrap