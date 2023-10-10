Susan Ritts, creator of Crazy Good Dressing, is making Larry’s Chicken Chili. Larry is her brother-in-law who has since passed away several years ago from a brain tumor whom she was close to. The recipe is from her cookbook and is great for fall.

Larry’s Chicken Chili

2 cans diced tomatoes with jalapeño, not drained

2 cans black beans with lime, not drained

2 cooked chicken breasts, skin removed, chicken deboned and pulled apart into bite size pieces

1 can light beer

Salt & pepper

1 French baguette

TOPPINGS FOR CHILI:

1 chopped white onion

Shredded Cheddar cheese

Sour cream

Avocado, chopped

Chopped jalapeños

Tortilla chips or Frito’s

CGD Grilled Bread to mop up all that tasty chili!

In a large soup pan, combine tomatoes with juice, beans with juice, chicken and beer. Bring mixture to boil and then reduce heat. Simmer on low for approximately 45 minutes.

While chili is simmering, cut French baguette in half lengthwise. Then cut each piece in half and brush with CGD Seasoned Olive Oil. Heat up a cast iron grill pan until smoking. Put bread oiled side down, press with spatula and cook until there are grill marks, approximately 3 minutes.

Serve chili with toppings and bread and enjoy!