King Coil Spirits
The head distiller of King Coil Spirits, Matt Lange, stops by the studio to make some of their new drinks.
King Coil is hosting a music festival on May 18th and will feature local bluegrass and old-country artists. For more information, click here.
Strawberry Rhubarb Mojito Recipe
Ingredients:
1.5 white rum
0.5 rubarbaro rosa (or other bitter apperitivo)
1 rhubarb syrup*
1 lime
4-5 mint leaves
1 strawberry (leaves removed)
Soda Water
Muddle strawberry and mint leaves at the bottom of a shaker tin, add other spirits, rhubarb syrup and lime juice. Shake and strain into an ice filled collins glass, top with soda water.
Black Daiquiri Recipe
Ingredients:
1.5 Blackstrap Rum
1 oz Amaro
1 oz Lime Juice
.5 Demerara Simple Syrup
6 dashes coffee bitters
Shake, strain into coupe, garnish with lime or orange peel.