The head distiller of King Coil Spirits, Matt Lange, stops by the studio to make some of their new drinks.

King Coil is hosting a music festival on May 18th and will feature local bluegrass and old-country artists. For more information, click here.

Strawberry Rhubarb Mojito Recipe

Ingredients:

1.5 white rum

0.5 rubarbaro rosa (or other bitter apperitivo)

1 rhubarb syrup*

1 lime

4-5 mint leaves

1 strawberry (leaves removed)

Soda Water



Muddle strawberry and mint leaves at the bottom of a shaker tin, add other spirits, rhubarb syrup and lime juice. Shake and strain into an ice filled collins glass, top with soda water.

Black Daiquiri Recipe

Ingredients:

1.5 Blackstrap Rum

1 oz Amaro

1 oz Lime Juice

.5 Demerara Simple Syrup

6 dashes coffee bitters



Shake, strain into coupe, garnish with lime or orange peel.

