Kids in the Kitchen
As kids get older, it’s important to have them be an active part in the kitchen. Cooking can help them understand the benefits of healthy eating and get them excited to try new things! Today, Coborn’s supermarket dietician Jessica Talbot is here along with Elizabeth’s son, Franklin!
Taco Pinwheels Recipe:
Ingredients
- 8 Oz. Fat-Free Cream Cheese
- 1/3 Cup Low Sodium Salsa (Try Full Circle Medium Salsa)
- 1/2 Cup Shredded Cheddar Cheese
- 1 Tbsp Mrs. Dash Taco Seasoning
- 1 Lb. Rotisserie Chicken, cubed (found in Deli or try canned chicken breast)
- 3 Stalks Green Onion, diced (optional)
- 4 Medium Whole Wheat Tortillas
- Wash your hands! (For at least 20 seconds), then wash your produce under running water.
- Measure your ingredients per the recipe above. With adult supervision, cut the green onion into small pieces and cut the chicken into small chunks using a knife. (Note: Always use separate cutting boards when cutting different items (ex: use a different cutting board for produce, meat, etc.)
- Wash your hands, for at least 20 seconds.
- Put all ingredients, except tortillas, in a large bowl and mix well.
- Spread some of mixture onto tortilla, covering entire surface. Roll tightly. Repeat with remaining tortillas.
- Chill in fridge for 20 min. (Optional, makes for easier cutting)
- With adult supervision, cut tortillas in approximately 1-inch pieces.
- Wash hands and enjoy!
Fruit Pizza Recipe:
Ingredients
- 4 Whole Grain Tortillas
- 4 Tbsp. Sun Butter (or Peanut Butter)
- 1 Pint Blueberries
- 1 Pint Raspberries
- 1 Pint Blackberries
- Wash all fruit under running water before starting the recipe.
- Spread 1 Tbsp. of sun butter on each tortilla.
- Top each tortilla with your favorite fruit.
- Use a knife or pizza cutter to cut into quarters and enjoy!
Confetti Quesadillas Recipe:
Quesadilla ingredients
- 12 Tortillas, corn or whole wheat
- 1 Cup Monterey Jack Cheese, shredded
- 1 Cup Colby Jack Cheese, shredded
- 1/2 Cup Corn
- 1/2 Cup Cilantro, chopped
- 1 Red Bell Pepper, finely chopped
- 1/2 Cup Low Sodium Black Beans, drained and rinsed
Dip ingredients
- 2 Cups Fat-Free, plain greek yogurt
- 1 Cup Cilantro, finely chopped (loosely packed)
- 1 tsp. Cumin
- Make the dip first. In small bowl, mix yogurt, 1 cup loosely packed cilantro and cumin; Set aside.
- Time to Make the Confetti Quesadillas. Wash all produce under running water. Drain and rinse all canned vegetables under running water.
- With an adult, carefully cut the red bell pepper into small pieces. Then, set aside.
- With the help of an adult, preheat large skillet over low-medium heat. To build quesadillas start with 1 tortilla, then add some cheese, corn, cilantro, beans and red pepper. Top with second tortilla and let cook until cheese is melted, and ingredients are warmed through, flipping halfway through. Tip: Always stay a spatula-length away from the stove for safety.
- Repeat for remaining quesadillas and shut off the stove when finished. Serve with dip.