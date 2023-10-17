kid Friendly Halloween Treat Recipes!
Ben and Elizabeth review the viral Halloween TikTok recipes that are taking the internet by storm. reporter Kristin Haubrich joins us with “terrifyingly cute” Halloween treats.
CHOCOLATE COVERED STRAWBERRY MUMMIES:
Sticks to hold the mummy together.
Strawberries use 2 for each body.
White chocolate to coat the strawberries.
Marshmallows for the arms and legs
Squeeze bottle or use a zip lock bag and cut the corner.
Black candy melts for the eyes
TIP: FREEZE mummy after adding the marshmallows so they don’t fall off when dipping in white chocolate.
PEANUT BUTTER CUP SPIDER COOKIES
FRANKENSTEIN HALLOWEEN PRETZELS