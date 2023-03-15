Irish Recipes
Teena Anderson from Anoka Meats & Sausage shares recipe ideas for celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.
Orange Marmalade Glazed Ham
14-16 pound fully smoked ham on the bone
2 T minced garlic
1 18 oz jar of sweet orange marmalade
½ cup Dijon mustard
1 cup light brown sugar, packed
¼ cup freshly squeezed orange juice
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
Score ham with a sharp knife making 1” squares on the outside of the ham (skin side only). Place the ham in a heavy roasting pan with a rack after scoring.
Combine the marmalade, mustard, brown sugar, orange zest, garlic and orange juice and whisk until smooth.
Pour the glaze over the ham and bake for 1 hour, until the ham is fully heated and the glaze is well browned. You can serve the ham hot or at room temperature.
Irish Champ Potatoes
servings: 6-8
3 pounds small red potatoes, halved
2 cups heavy cream
1 bunch green onions, thinly sliced
1 tsp salt, or to taste
1 stick of soft butter
1 pinch freshly ground black pepper to taste
Place potatoes into large pot and fill with enough water to cover. Bring to a boil, and cook until tender, about 20 min.
Drain well. Return to very low heat.
Meanwhile mix the cream and green onions and pour over the potatoes.
Mash the potatoes with a mixer, add salt and blend together until smooth. Season with freshly ground black pepper and any left over green onion slices.
Crock Pot Corned Beef, Cabbage & Parsnips
Servings: 4
2 lbs lean corned beef brisket, all fat trimmed off
1 sliced onion
2 medium carrots, peeled and cut into chunks
2 medium parsnips, peeled and cut into chunks
1 small head cabbage, cut into 6 wedges
¼ cup chopped fresh parsley
2 bay leaves
1/8 tsp whole peppercorns
In a 5-6 qt crock pot, place cabbage, carrots, parsnips, onions, parsley, bay leaves, peppercorns and 3 cups of water. Please the brisket on top.
Cover and cook on high for 5 hours.
Remove meat, slice and serve with Irish Champ potatoes. Enjoy!