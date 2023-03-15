Irish Recipes

Teena Anderson from Anoka Meats & Sausage shares recipe ideas for celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.

Orange Marmalade Glazed Ham

14-16 pound fully smoked ham on the bone

2 T minced garlic

1 18 oz jar of sweet orange marmalade

½ cup Dijon mustard

1 cup light brown sugar, packed

¼ cup freshly squeezed orange juice

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

Score ham with a sharp knife making 1” squares on the outside of the ham (skin side only). Place the ham in a heavy roasting pan with a rack after scoring.

Combine the marmalade, mustard, brown sugar, orange zest, garlic and orange juice and whisk until smooth.

Pour the glaze over the ham and bake for 1 hour, until the ham is fully heated and the glaze is well browned. You can serve the ham hot or at room temperature.





Irish Champ Potatoes

servings: 6-8

3 pounds small red potatoes, halved

2 cups heavy cream

1 bunch green onions, thinly sliced

1 tsp salt, or to taste

1 stick of soft butter

1 pinch freshly ground black pepper to taste

Place potatoes into large pot and fill with enough water to cover. Bring to a boil, and cook until tender, about 20 min.

Drain well. Return to very low heat.

Meanwhile mix the cream and green onions and pour over the potatoes.

Mash the potatoes with a mixer, add salt and blend together until smooth. Season with freshly ground black pepper and any left over green onion slices.



Crock Pot Corned Beef, Cabbage & Parsnips

Servings: 4

2 lbs lean corned beef brisket, all fat trimmed off

1 sliced onion

2 medium carrots, peeled and cut into chunks

2 medium parsnips, peeled and cut into chunks

1 small head cabbage, cut into 6 wedges

¼ cup chopped fresh parsley

2 bay leaves

1/8 tsp whole peppercorns

In a 5-6 qt crock pot, place cabbage, carrots, parsnips, onions, parsley, bay leaves, peppercorns and 3 cups of water. Please the brisket on top.

Cover and cook on high for 5 hours.

Remove meat, slice and serve with Irish Champ potatoes. Enjoy!