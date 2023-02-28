Identifying Toxic Friendships

By KSTP

Doctor Karin Ryan, a licensed Psychologist with Nystrom and Associates, helps us identify toxic friendships. Listed below are more details.

  1. Anyone of us can find ourselves in unhealthy or toxic relationships.
  2. The key is to know the signs of toxic friends and what a true friend looks and feels like. To help us try and avoid them and make change if we are in it.
  3. If you find yourself in a toxic friendship, you do not have to stay in it.
  4. If you find your child or teen in a toxic friendship you will likely feel pulled to want to control that situation or forbid that friendship that can often backfire.