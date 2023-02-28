Identifying Toxic Friendships
Doctor Karin Ryan, a licensed Psychologist with Nystrom and Associates, helps us identify toxic friendships. Listed below are more details.
- Anyone of us can find ourselves in unhealthy or toxic relationships.
- The key is to know the signs of toxic friends and what a true friend looks and feels like. To help us try and avoid them and make change if we are in it.
- If you find yourself in a toxic friendship, you do not have to stay in it.
- If you find your child or teen in a toxic friendship you will likely feel pulled to want to control that situation or forbid that friendship that can often backfire.