How to Enjoy a B.I.G.G. Holiday

According to research by the American Psychiatric Association, one in four of us worries about spending time with family over the Holidays, especially when topics like politics or religion enter the mix.

Every year we hear tips on how to take the stress out of the Holidays and every year we still feel stressed. This year why not try something different. Our life coach Barbara Churchill is here to help us have a B.I.G.G. holiday without the big drama and stress.

This year, have a B.I.G.G. holiday.

B = Boundaries

I = Internal Audit

G = Gratitude

G = Grace

For more great tips on life and leadership, Barbara’s podcast Your Next Phase, click here.