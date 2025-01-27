In honor of National Hot Chocolate Day on Friday, we are getting you ready with some hot cocoa inspired treats from Janna Aho from Janna’s Gluten Free Bakery.

Hot Cocoa Brownies

Ingredients:

1 Bag of Janna’s Gluten Free Amazing Brownie Baking Mix

1/2 Packet (2 ½ teaspoons) dry Hot Cocoa Mix

2 Tablespoons Organic Heavy Cream

1 Stick (1/2 Cup) Butter, Melted

2 eggs

1 teaspoon Pure Vanilla Extract, optional

Directions:

Combine butter and sugar in stand mixing bowl on low speed until combined. Add vanilla, Heavy Cream and eggs, mix until combined In Separate bowl, Whisk dry contents of baking mix pouch and Hot Cocoa mix Add dry ingredients to stand mixer and mix on low speed until thoroughly combined. Spray cooking oil and Line 8×8” baking pan with parchment paper. Spread brownie dough evenly in pan, using hands if needed, dough should be thick but malleable. Preheat oven to 325°. Let dough rest on counter while over is preheating.

Bake for 28 minutes or until edges are just starting to show signs of cracking. *Every oven is different, watch closely, pull before brownie edges brown

Remove from oven and place baking pan on cooling rack. Let brownies cool completely before cutting, (30-40 minutes) before removing.

Brownies can be stored in an airtight container on counter for several days or frozen between parchment paper for up to 3 months.

Toasted Marshmallow Hot Cocoa Brownies: Add marshmallows on top of brownies dough and bake as instructed.

Peppermint Hot Cocoa Brownies: Add Andes mints or Junior Mint Candies on top of brownies dough before baking and bake as instructed.

