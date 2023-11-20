Holiday Fashion

It’s the perfect time of year to give yourself permission to wear sparkle. Stylist Amy Seeman shows us how.

Amy is currently taking donations for the 12 Moms of Christmas (https://www.appleautos.com/12-moms). To donate email Amy at mamaseeman@gmail.com. To book Amy for a refresh in your closet, click here. Follow Amy on Instagram @mamaseeman.

Look 1: Ela

This dress and blouse is from Generation Bliss (use code TCL at checkout for 20% off)

This look is perfect to wear to a holiday show or you corporate holiday party.

I love a classic red plaid print this time of year.

You can also create a similar look by adding a blouse under a sleeveless dress you have at home. Don’t forget to experiment with layering under vs always looking for a jacket to go over.

Look 2: Taryn

I am currently opting for trousers over anything else these days. They are more comfortable than denim and more chic than leggings.

This plaid pair is on Target clearance for $16! It’s a great Thanksgiving outfit. Room for seconds, dressy enough for a quick family photo.

This is called the sandwich effect where you pair a casual top, like this quarter zip, with a casual shoe and then the middle is a bit dressier. You can also use that same concept in reverse.

Look 3: Lacey