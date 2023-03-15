Heart Healthy Foods

When it comes to heart health, there are foods that certainly impact this. Dr. Ryan Dick from Entira Family Clinics breaks down some of the foods and it’s benefits. www.entirafamilyclinics.com

FRUITS AND VEGGIES

– fruits are great! veggies are better. when patients are snacking throughout the day I ask them to snack first on 5 fruits or vegetables. Then they can go for their favorite carb or brand of ice cream.

EXAMPLES:

1. Leafy green vegetables

– like spinach, kale, and collard greens are well known for their wealth of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants

– also high in dietary nitrates, which have been shown to reduce blood pressure, decrease arterial stiffness, and improve the function of cells lining the blood vessels

2. Berries

Strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries are rich in antioxidants. Studies show that eating them can reduce multiple risk factors for heart disease.

3. Avocados

Avocados are an excellent source of heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, which have been linked to reduced levels of cholesterol and a lower risk of heart disease



GOOD FOR YOUR HEART

– a HEART healthy diet should limit the fat around your waistline- even if you are not losing lots of weight with a new diet, your pants should fit better

4. Fatty fish and fish oil

– both high in omega-3 fatty acids and may help reduce heart disease risk factors, including blood pressure, triglycerides, and cholesterol

5. Beans

– high in resistant starch and have been shown to reduce levels of cholesterol and triglycerides, lower blood pressure, and decrease inflammation.

6. Dark chocolate

– high in antioxidants like flavonoids. It has been associated with a lower risk of developing calcified plaque in the arteries and coronary heart disease. It should replace other more unhealthy sugars.



SNACKS

7. Almonds

Almonds are high in fiber and monounsaturated fats, and have been linked to reductions in cholesterol and belly fat.

– drinking tea, black coffee, and water should be your go-to beverages throughout the week

8. Green tea

– A review of studies found that taking green tea extract for 3 months reduced blood pressure, triglycerides, LDL (bad) and total cholesterol



SEASONINGS

9. Seeds

Chia seeds, flaxseeds, and hemp seeds are all great sources of heart-healthy nutrients, including fiber and omega-3 fatty acids.

10. Garlic

– Garlic and its components have been shown to help reduce blood pressure and cholesterol

11. Olive oil

– high in antioxidants and monounsaturated fats. It has been associated with lower blood pressure and heart disease