Healthy Snack Board

Pediatric dietitian Alex Turnbull shows us how to assemble healthy snack boards that picky little kids are sure to enjoy. Follow Alex on Instagram @thefamilynutritionist.

Peanut Butter Dipping Board

Equipment:

Spatula

Baking sheet, tray, or plate

Cutting board

Knife

Ingredients:

1 cup nut or seed butter

1-2 apples, sliced

2-3 stalks celery, cut into 2” pieces

1 cup pretzels, sticks, twists, or thins

1-2 cups graham crackers

1 cup dried banana chips

1 cup Ritz

¼ cup mini chocolate chips

Directions:

Wash and slice apples and celery. Set aside. Spread nut or seed butter on a baking sheet, cutting board, or serving tray leaving a 2-3 inch border to place snacks on around the edge. Sprinkle mini chocolate chips over nut or seed butter. Place your favorite dippable snacks around the edge of the pan. Enjoy together as a family snack or mini meal.

