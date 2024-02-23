Healthy Snack Board
Pediatric dietitian Alex Turnbull shows us how to assemble healthy snack boards that picky little kids are sure to enjoy. Follow Alex on Instagram @thefamilynutritionist.
Peanut Butter Dipping Board
Equipment:
Spatula
Baking sheet, tray, or plate
Cutting board
Knife
Ingredients:
1 cup nut or seed butter
1-2 apples, sliced
2-3 stalks celery, cut into 2” pieces
1 cup pretzels, sticks, twists, or thins
1-2 cups graham crackers
1 cup dried banana chips
1 cup Ritz
¼ cup mini chocolate chips
Directions:
- Wash and slice apples and celery. Set aside.
- Spread nut or seed butter on a baking sheet, cutting board, or serving tray leaving a 2-3 inch border to place snacks on around the edge. Sprinkle mini chocolate chips over nut or seed butter.
- Place your favorite dippable snacks around the edge of the pan.
- Enjoy together as a family snack or mini meal.