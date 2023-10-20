Fall Chore Workout

People in the Blue Zones of the world don’t necessarily “workout” in the same way that we think about it in the US. However, they DO exercise a lot by living in a way that forces daily physical activity. From gardening, to kneading fresh bread, to chopping wood, and walking steep hills or stairs, one of the main reasons the people in the Blue Zones are living into their 100s is by moving their bodies.

Nickie Carrigan, a fitness expert, and the owner of the Warehouse Fitness Center in Rosemount gives us practical tips to some easy ways to safely incorporate Blue Zone living into your lifestyle, by tackling fall chores like a Blue Zone Boss!

A deal from the Warehouse:

Nickie is offering up 6 classes to try either in person or on zoom.

(This is for new members, a $120 value.)

To redeem this just email Nickie — nickie@nickiecarriganfitness.com.