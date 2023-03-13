Headshots with Profeshie

TCL Reporter Kristin Haubrich gives us a look inside Profeshie in North Loop, a photography business offering quality headshots at an affordable price.

Click here to get a headshot session with Profeshie, regularly $119, for only $59.50 (cannot be used with other packages). Your session includes a 15-minute shoot with one final retouched headshot. Once you purchase your voucher, please schedule your Twin Cities Live promotion session online at profeshie.com and enter your voucher code in the comments field.