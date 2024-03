Ted Farrell, TCL’s wine guy, gives us the perfect wine recommendations from Haskell’s to pair with your Easter meal.

Ted’s Wine Recommendations:

Farrelli Prosecco $21.99 BOGO – a great wine to start a celebration

Carl Sittman Riesling $10.99 – a classic match with ham

Pra Vinera Pinot Noir $12.99 – goes well with anything

Vina Robles Cabernet Sauvignon $24.99 – serve with lamb or roast