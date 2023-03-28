Grilled Cheese Extravaganza

By KSTP

There is just a few days left of Lent and you might be running out of ideas for meat-free meals.  How about a grilled cheese?  If that sounds a bit boring, just stop!  Chef Terry John Zila of Hepcat Coffee has taken the grilled cheese up a notch! 

Hepcat Coffee is offering:
            -Gouda grilled cheese
            -Butter poached lobster grilled cheese
            -Grilled cheese hot dog
            -Chili grilled cheese
            -BLT grilled cheese
            -Pizza grilled cheese
            -The French grilled cheese
            -The Greek grilled cheese
            -The Hawaiian grilled cheese
            -S’mores grilled cheese