Grilled Cheese Extravaganza
There is just a few days left of Lent and you might be running out of ideas for meat-free meals. How about a grilled cheese? If that sounds a bit boring, just stop! Chef Terry John Zila of Hepcat Coffee has taken the grilled cheese up a notch!
Hepcat Coffee is offering:
-Gouda grilled cheese
-Butter poached lobster grilled cheese
-Grilled cheese hot dog
-Chili grilled cheese
-BLT grilled cheese
-Pizza grilled cheese
-The French grilled cheese
-The Greek grilled cheese
-The Hawaiian grilled cheese
-S’mores grilled cheese