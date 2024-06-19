Great Minnesota Bakesale – Honey and Rye

Open Arms of Minnesota is a local organization that prepares and delivers nourishing meals to critically ill Minnesotans and their families – 100% free.

They’ve partnered with a network of bakeries to raise awareness with the Great Minnesota Bake Sale! The bake sale will raise much needed funds for the life-saving work of Open Arms of Minnesota. One of those bakeries is Honey and Rye. Owner of Honey and Rye, Anne Andrus, brings her Tutti Frutti Bar into the studio. All proceeds from purchases of Tutti Frutti Bars will go to Open Arms.