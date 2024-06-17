Great Minnesota Bake Sale: YUM! Kitchen & Bakery

Open Arms of Minnesota is a local organization that prepares and delivers nourishing meals to critically ill Minnesotans and their families – 100% free.

They’ve partnered with a network of bakeries to raise awareness with the Great Minnesota Bake Sale! The bake sale will raise much needed funds for the life-saving work of Open Arms of Minnesota. One of those bakeries is Yum Kitchen and Bakery. Owner Patti Soskin joins us with the goodie she’s putting in the bake sale!