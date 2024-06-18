Great Minnesota Bake Sale: The Buttered Tin

Open Arms of Minnesota is a local organization that prepares and delivers nourishing meals to critically ill Minnesotans and their families – 100% free.

They’ve partnered with a network of bakeries to raise awareness with the Great Minnesota Bake Sale! The bake sale will raise much needed funds for the life-saving work of Open Arms of Minnesota. One of those bakeries is The Buttered Tin. Alicia Hines, the owner of the Buttered Tin, stops by the studio to show us the homemade twinkie they made for the Great Minnesota Bake Sale.